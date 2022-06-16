Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe.
The actress embodies the iconic late star in a movie for Netflix titled, "BLONDE." It takes viewers through the life of Monroe, starting from when she was a child.
"'BLONDE' blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," a synopsis for the film states.
The movie, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.
The film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates and releases later this year.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.