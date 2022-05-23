"American Idol" picked a winner on Sunday during a three-hour finale.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old country singer from Kentucky won Season 20 of the singing competition.
"Buddy, you just won," host Ryan Seacrest told the singer as he revealed the result of viewer voting between Thompson and HunterGirl, Hunter Wolkonowski.
"Oh my God," Noah said, "My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy."
HunterGirl finished in second place, while Leah Marlene, a singer from Illinois, finished in third place.
All three finalists had performed an original song, as well as a cover of a Bruce Springsteen song. Marlene sang "Cover Me," HunterGirl sang "Dancing In The Dark" and Thompson sang "I'm On Fire."
Along with a number of celebrity performances, "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood was scheduled to perform but was exposed to Covid, Seacrest said at the start of the show.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.