Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 127 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 51 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BALDWIN BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD JASPER JONES MONROE PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE HANCOCK TALIAFERRO WARREN WILKES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT HENRY MORGAN NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE OCONEE OGLETHORPE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SPALDING TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, CRAWFORDVILLE, CUMMING, DALLAS, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, EATONTON, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FRANKLIN, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.