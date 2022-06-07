Al Roker is sharing how he managed to drop 45 pounds in the past few months.
The legendary weatherman shared on the "Today" show that he has been reducing carbs and walking.
"Exercise, and not extreme exercise, we're doing that 30-day walking challenge, that improves, I think, your mental health," Roker said."Combined with a low-carb diet, I've lost about 45 pounds in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk."
Roker, who has been advocating for his show's 30-day walking challenge, put the information out there during a discussion about a "Today" report that shows simply reducing calories may not be enough for weight loss.
Colleague Hoda Kotb pointed out that Roker also does some weight training.
Roker, who underwent gastric bypass surgery 20 years ago, recently power-walked his way through a half marathon. "It isn't setting any land speed records, but it was faster than any of my training walks," he said at the time.
"There is a sense of accomplishment. It's like, 'Wow, this is something 22,000 people did. Not everybody can do it,'" he said. "And you do feel like, 'Oh, okay, I did that!'"
