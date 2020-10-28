The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday night, and the evening was owned by one of the hottest female rappers in the game.
Megan Thee Stallion scored the wins for Hustler of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and a shared Best Collaboration with singer Beyoncé for their "Savage (Remix )," which also earned Beyoncé the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award.
Roddy Ricch won Song of the Year and Album of the Year for "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial."
Pop Smoke, who was killed in February during a home invasion, was posthumously crowned Best New Hip Hop Artist.
There were also plenty of performances, including 2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne, City Girls and the awards show's famous cyphers that brought together various performers.
Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to encourage viewers to vote in next week's election.
The full list of winners includes:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Future featuring Drake - "Life is Good"
BEST COLLABORATION
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
Chris Brown and Young Thug
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Rapsody
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hit-Boy
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion
SONG OF THE YEAR
Roddy Ricch - "The Box" (produced by 30 Rock & Datboisqueeze)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Roddy Ricch - "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Pop Smoke
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"
IMPACT TRACK
Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
The Joe Budden Podcast
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Stormzy (UK)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.