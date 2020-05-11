"13 Reasons Why' cast does emotional table read for series finale.

"13 Reasons Why" is set to debut its series finale on June 5, and the cast is sad to see it go.
The final season of the Netflix teen drama, based on the 2007 novel "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher, revolves around Liberty High School's senior class preparing to graduate. Of course, there's secrets and drama and heartbreaking choices before they get there.
The cast of Season 4 came together for a very emotional table read before filming the finale (and presumably before the Covid-19 pandemic brought productions to a halt). There were lots of tears and hugs for the final goodbye.
The series originated with classmates dealing with the death of their peer Hannah Baker. A mystery began to unravel with the discovery of a box of cassette tapes she left detailing the week leading up to her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.