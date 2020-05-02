Health care providers at Wellstar know many people are anxious about the COVID-19 outbreak. But medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes or other serious health issues don’t stop during a pandemic. While some providers are on the frontline fighting COVID-19, Wellstar's medical team is still equipped to safely treat patients with other life-threatening conditions.

According to the American Heart Association, hospitals nationwide are experiencing a major drop in emergency calls for serious medical issues such as heart attacks and strokes. However, the lower volume in calls may point to an alarming trend: people with life-threatening conditions may be afraid to go to the hospital during the outbreak.

Wellstar Cardiologist Dr. Scott McKee addressed the issue and urged people to seek medical attention in the event of an emergency.

“Staying safe doesn’t mean staying away from the hospital. If you’re in need of immediate medical attention, don’t put your health at risk,” Dr. McKee said. “During this time, getting treatment at the hospital for heart attacks, strokes or other conditions is safe—and still your best bet to survive a serious medical episode.”

Don’t Delay, Get Help Right Away

Don’t take a chance with your health. If you are experiencing the warning signs of an immediate medical emergency such as a heart attack, stroke or other serious condition, call 911 right away. Emergency medical symptoms include:

• Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath

• Chest or upper abdominal pain or pressure

• Fainting, sudden dizziness, weakness

• Numbness or drooping in the face

• Numbness or weakness in the arm

• Changes in vision

• Difficulty speaking

• Confusion, slurred speech, difficulty walking

• Changes in mental status or unusual behavior

• Any sudden or severe pain

• Uncontrolled bleeding

• Severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea

• Coughing or vomiting blood

• Suicidal or homicidal feelings

• Unusual abdominal pain

Keep in mind, medical emergencies are just as serious for children as they are for adults. Don't delay care if your child is experiencing any of the following:

• Fracture

• Head injury

• Gastrointestinal (GI) obstruction or severe abdominal pain

• Acute asthma

• Pulmonary issues

• Diabetic emergency

• Severe allergic reaction

• Seizure

Waiting to get help for you or your child may result in worsening symptoms, permanent damage or, in extreme cases, even death.

To learn more about emergency care during COVID-19, visit wellstar.org/call911.

We’re Here to Protect You

At Wellstar, the safety of patients and team members is top priority. Its team of dedicated health care professionals provide quality and safe medical care to adult and pediatric patients every day.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Wellstar facilities have put additional measures in place to protect you from infection, including:

• Patients with COVID-19 are separated from the rest of the general patient population.

• Wellstar has updated its visitor policy to limit visitation, although from time to time changes may be made to the policy. For the most updated information about visitation, please visit wellstar.org/COVID-19.

• Wellstar ensures each person coming into a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked and will be asked about their potential COVID-19 exposure.

• Likewise, every team member entering a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked.

• We ask each visitor or patient to bring a mask for their protection and to conserve PPE for healthcare team members.

• Wellstar observes all social distancing guidelines.

• If a person wishing to enter a Wellstar facility has symptoms consistent with respiratory illness, they will be provided a separate location to wait for treatment.

• Wellstar cleans all public areas and sanitizes in between each patient’s treatment with an approved cleaning product that protects against potential COVID-19 spread.

• All Wellstar team members who meet with our patients will wear appropriate PPE for their, and the patient’s, safety.

For more information, visit wellstar.org/COVID-19 or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).