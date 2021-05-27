Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

Pie dough

2 cans of peaches in syrup (13 ounces each)

1 whole stick of unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon corn starch

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Recommended for you +47 What 25 historic battlefields look like today These places witnessed brutal fighting, but when the bloodshed stopped, the battlefields remained. Stacker compiled photos to show what they look like now. Click for more.

Steps

Pre heat over to 375 degrees.

In a heavy bottom pot combine canned peaches with their syrup and one stick of butter. Cook over medium heat until peaches begin to gently boil, about 7 minutes.

Add in both sugars, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice vanilla extract and corn starch. Continue cooking until mixture thickens. About 10 minutes.

Separately, prepare pie dough and roll out two separate sheets. Place one sheet on the bottom of a deep baking dish generously coated in non-stick spray.

Remove peaches and juices from heat and pour into baking dish. Top with remaining layer of pie dough.

Bake for 45 minutes until crust is golden brown.

- Southernkitchen.com