The Oscars were Sunday night, but the actors and actresses of the future were on display Friday and Saturday as the Daughtry Elementary School Fine Arts Department and students performed Frozen Jr. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium for three shows.

Directed by DES music teacher Theresa Hobbs, along with Alexis Kennedy and Mandy Colwell, the performance featured 17 songs sung by cast members. The main cast members were Lexie Patterson as Little Elsa, Josslyn Vaughn as Little Anna, Kinsley Clark as Middle Elsa, Jaelyn Davis as Middle Anna, Aislynn Gilland as Elsa of Arendelle, Lila Ingram as Anna of Arendelle, Rylei Greer as Queen Iduna, Preston Childs as King Agnarr, Marquette Johnson as Prince Hans, Aiden White as Duke Wesleton, Kylan Watts as Kristoff, Mason Lake as Sven, Kaygen Harrison as Olaf, Mackensie Whitley as the Bishop, Braeden Moring as Oaken, Kalaney Miller as Bulda, and Tyler Head as Pabbie.

For more photos of the performance, check out the photo galleries on the Jackson Progress-Argus website at jacksonprogress-argus.com.