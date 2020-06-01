Safe care starts before any patient even enters a Wellstar hospital, health park, urgent care center or medical office. Before walking through the doors, patients and team members are met with a thorough screening process to protect the health and safety of everyone inside. From temperature checks to deep cleaning in between patients, the new precautions ensure everyone can get the health care they need, safely.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many Georgians may still be putting their regular medical visits on hold. Wellstar Chief Surgical Officer Dr. William Mayfield addressed the issue and explained how Wellstar is protecting patients.

“While you may have postponed a summer vacation or missed a special event, health care shouldn’t be part of your canceled plans,” Mayfield said. “Health care visits can often catch more serious conditions early and help improve your overall well-being and quality of life.”

“During this time, getting medical treatment is safe and should be top on your priority list,” Mayfield continued. “For the safety of all of our patients and visitors, we’ve taken extra steps to protect your health such as wearing personal protective equipment, conducting temperature checks for team members and patients, and keeping COVID-19 patients secure.”

As Wellstar welcomes patients to all facilities, strict safety measures are in place to keep you and your family safe. From everyday concerns to emergency services, an expert medical team is ready to handle all health needs, COVID-19 or otherwise.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions have been put in place at Wellstar facilities to ensure the safety of patients and team members:

♦ Keep COVID-19 patients secure. Patients with COVID-19 are separated from the rest of the general patient population.

♦ Limit visitation to prevent potential infection. Wellstar has updated its visitor policy to limit visitation, although from time to time changes may be made to the policy. For the most updated information about visitation, please visit wellstar.org/COVID-19.

♦ Conduct temperature checks at entrances. Wellstar ensures each person coming into a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked and will be asked about their potential COVID-19 exposure.

♦ Screen employees before starting their shifts. Likewise, every team member entering a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked.

♦ Make masks a priority. Wellstar asks each visitor or patient to bring a mask for their protection and to conserve PPE for healthcare team members.

♦ Practice safe social distancing. Wellstar observes all social distancing guidelines.

♦ Provide separate waiting areas for patients with respiratory illnesses. If a person wishing to enter a Wellstar facility has symptoms consistent with respiratory illness, they will be provided a separate location to wait for treatment.

♦ Add extra safety measures into our already thorough cleaning routine. Wellstar cleans all public areas and sanitizes in between each patient’s treatment with an approved cleaning product that protects against potential COVID-19 spread.

♦ Ensure team members wear proper PPE. All Wellstar team members who meet with patients will wear appropriate PPE for their, and the patient’s, safety.

Across Wellstar Health System, all locations are open and ready to provide safe primary care, specialty medicine, diagnostic services, procedures and surgeries to individuals and families throughout the Atlanta area and beyond.

For more information, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).