Correction: In the editorial column by Curtis Gaye, Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ‘promised land,’ Doris Miller was incorrectly identified as a black woman. Doris Miller was a black male who, while working as a mess attendant, performed heroic acts during the Japanese attack on American forces at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Correction
- Larry Stanford
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County could become a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county
- One child killed in Sunday morning fire in Butts County
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson NJROTC thanks Sheriff Gary Long for help with trailer
- Bill and Martha Jones make donation to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital
- Police scold TMZ after outlet was first to report death of Kobe Bryant
- Remember when: Where did this May Pole Dance take place?
- Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dead at 29
- Early spring or more winter? General Beauregard Lee will make his prediction Feb. 2
Images
Videos
- DICK YARBROUGH: Some random thoughts on some random subjects in the new year
- RONDA RICH: Andy Griffith's hometown inspired Mayberry
- Remembering Dr. Martin Luther KIng Jr. and 'the promised land'
- DICK YARBROUGH: General Assembly needs to take a hard look at film tax credit scheme
- DAVID CARROLL: I'm so vain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.