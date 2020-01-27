Correction: In the editorial column by Curtis Gaye, Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ‘promised land,’ Doris Miller was incorrectly identified as a black woman. Doris Miller was a black male who, while working as a mess attendant, performed heroic acts during the Japanese attack on American forces at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Tags

Advertisement

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.