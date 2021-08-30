In the article, “ Jackson and Jenkinsburg will have city elections, Flovilla won’t” on Page A1 of the Aug. 25 edition of the Jackson Progress-Argus, it was incorrectly reported that Jackson District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson has no opposition. Ed Spruill has qualified to run against Johnson. The JPA apologizes for the incorrect information.
Correction
- Larry Stanford
-
-
-
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
