More than 100 people attended the annual Love Lite Tree ceremony Tuesday night at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.
The Love Lite Tree is the biggest fund raising event for the Wellstar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services. Businesses, families and individuals in Jackson contribute to the auxiliary by donating money in memory of or in honor of family members.
The money raised is used to enhance patient care services at the hospital, as well as providing scholarships to high school seniors who plan to go into the medical field.
The weather was rainy, windy and cold, but that didn’t stop everyone from enjoying the musical selections provided by First Baptist Church of Jackson and Jackson United Methodist Church.
Everyone enjoyed the lighting of the Love Lite Tree, which stands in front of the hospital, and there was a special treat as Santa Claus made an appearance at the celebration.
Volunteer Services at Wellstar Sylvan Grove started in 1962. Currently there are around 21 members, who want to thank everyone who donated to this cause and all who helped make the Love Lite Tree celebration possible.