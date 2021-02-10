Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. In 2021, Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 17. Often called the Day of Ashes, Ash Wednesday starts Lent by focusing the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and communal confession.
The Worship Committee and Elders of Jackson Presbyterian Church are planning three events on Ash Wednesday for the community and first responders. Beginning at 7 a.m. the Elders will be handing out to-go coffee and donuts for the community as people begin their day or head to work, along with a prayer and Bible verse as we go into the Season of Lent. They will do the same for first responders at noon by handing out a Chick-fil-A sandwich with a drink. (Food will be given as long as supplies last.) That evening there will be an Ash Wednesday service for the community at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary, led by Dr. Rev. Brian Wright.
Jackson Presbyterian Church is located at 240 N. Oak Street in Jackson. Please enter by the glass doors on the alleyway side that runs between Oak and Mulberry streets. Each person will have their temperature taken as they enter, and masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
