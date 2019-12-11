Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, and Olaf and Elsa will be at the Community Center this Saturday from 2-7 p.m. for the Grinch and Friends Holiday Party presented by Butts County Leisure Services.
There will be cookie decorating, stocking and ornament decorating, hot chocolate, a s’mores station, a Secret Santa Shop, a snow area for kids to play in, and a chance for photos with Santa.
Plus, there will be a ginger bread house contest. Houses must be completely edible, must be completed at home, and brought to the Recreation Department by 2 p.m. Judging will take place between 2-6 p.m., and the winner will be announced between 6:30-7 p.m. The contest is free to enter, and entry forms need to be turned in to the Rec. Dept. by 5 p.m. on Friday.
The event is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate each other in a positive way. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the fun.
The Community Center is located at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.