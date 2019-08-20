Georgia College awards degrees
MILLEDGEVILLE — Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College and State University, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2019.
Among the graduates were Austin Brannan of Jackson and Samuel Elliott of Flovilla.
**
Butts County residents make dean’s list
WALESKA, Ga. — Reinhardt University has announced the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the spring 2019 dean’s list.
The dean's list is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.
The Butts County residents who earned their place on the spring 2019 dean’s list were Abby Youngblood of Jackson, and Aaron Whitten of Jenkinsburg.
**
Georgia Southern announces spring 2019 dean's list
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,300 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2019 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Students on the list include:
• Austin Flores of Jackson.
• Jordan Goolsby of Flovilla.
• Jacob Pettus of Jackson.
• Kaitlyn Vaughn of Jackson.
• Elaine Wood of Jackson.
**
Georgia Southern announces spring 2019 president's list
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 1,850 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2019 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Students on the president's list include:
• Lauren Biles of Jackson.
• Ian Cowan of Jackson.
• Maya Langdon of Jackson.
• Lauren Love of Jackson.
• Keith Russell of Jackson.
• MacKenzie Williams of Jackson.