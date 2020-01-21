Butts County Historical Society, Jan. 23
The Butts County Historical Society invites the public to their regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Daughtry Building. Marian “Vonnie” McCormick, Principal Chief of the Lower Muskogee Creek Trive, and her husband, Nealie McCormick, Chairman Council on American Indian Affairs of Georgia and Police Chief of Pelham, will speak on the history of the Lower Muskogee Nation as well as their current existence as recognized by the state of Georgia. Bring a friend and learn about the treaties which followed the Treaty of 1825 signed by Chief William McIntosh of the Upper Creek Tribe, which began the native people’s removal and the Trail of Tears. Election of officers and board members will also be held.
Henderson Town Hall Meeting, Jan. 25
The Jackson-Butts NAACP will hold a Henderson Town Hall Meeting from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Greater Bethel Community Church, 604 N. Oak Street in Jackson. All are invited to attend.
Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, Feb. 3
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL-Affiliated Radio club, will hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Butts County Exchange Club Building, 174 Fairgrounds St., Jackson. Anyone with an interest in allt hings technical and personal communications using amateur radio is invited to attend. The meeting program will be on DMR radio programming.
Amateur Radio Club license testing, March 21
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County will hold a license testing session at Butts County Fire Department Station No. 7, 144 Colwell Road, on March 21 at 9 a.m. For test session information or to register contact W4DED at 404-644-6585 or visit www.bcgaares.org. For information about the radio club, contact K3GWK at 770-957-0779.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College Street.
Cookbooks availableWellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
