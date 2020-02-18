Black History Month celebration, Feb. 23
Jackson-Butts County NAACP #5204 presents “A People with a Voice that Matters” at China Grove Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Special guest speakers will be Pastor Mequell Mayfield, Concord Christian Center; and Pastor Tim Sims, Elizabeth Baptist Church. There will be music, dance, poetry and more, including the True Praizers, Jelinda Ellis, Moving Praise, Joyce Hunter, and Terrance Tyson. For more information, contact Minister Lakeicha Goodrum. China Grove Baptist Church is located at 543 Railroad Ave. in Flovilla.
Amateur Radio Club meeting, March 2
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL Affiliated Radio Club, will meeting at 7 p.m. in the Butts County Exchange Club Building, 174 Fairgrounds St., Jackson. Anyone with an interest in all things technical and personal communications using amateur radio is invited to attend. The program will be on the Flint River Library System.
Arts Scholarship Deadline March 19
Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Butts County senior continuing education in an art-related field again this year. The scholarship is open to any resident of Butts County who will graduate from high school by June 2020 and plans to study art, music, theater, dance, writing, design, etc. after graduation. The deadline for applications in Thursday, March 19. Applications are available from the Jackson High School counselor’s office or from any Arts Council member. Call Diane Glidewell at 770-775-6592 or email news@mymcr.net for more information.
Amateur Radio Club license testing, March 21
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County will hold a license testing session at Butts County Fire Department Station No. 7, 144 Colwell Road, on March 21 at 9 a.m. For test session information or to register contact W4DED at 404-644-6585 or visit www.bcgaares.org. For information about the radio club, contact K3GWK at 770-957-0779.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College Street.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
