DAR meeting, Sept. 19
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Georgia State DAR Regent Melodye Brown on Constitution Week as well as Brown’s goals for her administration for the state organization. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited.
The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Butts County GOP, Sept. 21
The Butts County Republican Party will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, at the Ernest Biles Youth Center, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. Doughnuts and coffee will be served at 8 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brandon Moye of the Trump Victory Campaign.
Amateur radio license testing, Sept. 21
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County holds regular amateur radio license testing sessions at Butts County Fire Station No. 7 at 144 Colwell Road, Jackson. The next license testing session is at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. For test session information or to register call 404-644-6585.
For information about the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County visit www.bcgaares.org, email wx4bca@arrl.net or see the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/BCECA/.
Morse code class, Sept. 23
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL-affiliated radio club, will be offering a Morse code class beginning Sept. 23. The class is open to the public and will be held from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday evenings at Butts County Fire Station No. 7, at 144 Colwell Road, Jackson. The course will continue through Nov. 14.
The class is limited to six students. There is no charge, however, a Morse code key and code practice oscillator are required. For information, contact Nancy Phillips at 573-528-0697 or email k4nep@arrl.net.
Historical Society, Sept. 26
The Butts County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Daughtry Foundation Building, 221 E. College St., Jackson. Byrd Garland will speak on wills and estates. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 770-775-3313.
Murder-mystery fundraiser, Sept. 28
The Initiative to Prevent Sexual Abuse will host a murder-mystery dinner fundraiser, “Murder at the Deadwood Saloon,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Strickly Business, 112 W. Second St., Jackson. Reservations are $50. Participants are encouraged to wear their 1870s outfits. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact IPSA Executive Director Lorraine Maddox at Lorraine@ipsahome.org or 678-544-3410.
Artifact ID Day, Oct. 5
The Butts County Historical Society will host its 13th annual Seven Islands Artifact ID Day from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla. Similar to the “Antiques Roadshow,” the public is invited to bring their artifacts to be identified and dated by members of the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. There will be several artifact collections on display, as well as atl-atl, flintknapping and other displays in the museum. The event is sponsored by the Butts County Historical Society, the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society and The Village at Indian Springs.
For more information, contact Jim Herbert at jimherbertbchs@gmail.com or call 770-775-3313.
Amateur Radio Club, Oct. 7
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL-affiliated radio club, will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Butts County Exchange Club Building, 174 Fairgrounds St., Jackson. A presentation on new digital communication modes will be featured. Anyone with an interest in personal communications using amateur radio is invited to attend.
Farm Bureau meeting, Oct. 8
The Butts County Farm Bureau will hold its annual county meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Exchange Club building in Jackson, 168 Fairgrounds St. Butts County Farm Bureau members are invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Sept. 19 by calling 770-775-7559.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.