Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

Pumpkins large and small, orange, white, and green will be on sale at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Third Street through Oct. 31.  The non-GMO pumpkins are grown on a farm on the Navajo Reservation in Farmington, N.M. More than 500 people are employed to harvest them, and leftover pumpkins are fed to livestock. Profits from the sale of the pumpkins will be divided between St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the JUMC Youth Mission Project. Traditionally, the youth do summer work trips fixing up houses for the elderly or working in food pantries. The JUMC Pumpkin Patch will be open weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.-7; weekends 10-7. The JUMC Youth will also offer face painting on Saturdays, Oct. 22, and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Selfie Spot with Candy Corn Calvin will be available during daylight hours.

