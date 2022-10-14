Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser
Pumpkins large and small, orange, white, and green will be on sale at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Third Street through Oct. 31. The non-GMO pumpkins are grown on a farm on the Navajo Reservation in Farmington, N.M. More than 500 people are employed to harvest them, and leftover pumpkins are fed to livestock. Profits from the sale of the pumpkins will be divided between St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the JUMC Youth Mission Project. Traditionally, the youth do summer work trips fixing up houses for the elderly or working in food pantries. The JUMC Pumpkin Patch will be open weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.-7; weekends 10-7. The JUMC Youth will also offer face painting on Saturdays, Oct. 22, and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Selfie Spot with Candy Corn Calvin will be available during daylight hours.
4-H Poinsettia Sale
Butts County 4-H is now taking orders for its Poinsettia Fundraiser. New this year are the Punch Poinsettias, available for purchase at no extra charge. Orders are due by Nov. 17 and pickup dates are Dec. 1 and 2. Medium plants are $20 each, all colors, and large plants are $25 each, all colors. Proceeds benefit college scholarships, costs of summer camps and help defer costs of scholarships, equipment, community service projects and more. Orders may be placed at the Extension Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, with any 4-H member, or by calling 770-775-820.
DAR to meet Oct. 20
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Leonora Clarkson on “Literacy Programs in Butts County.” All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Fall Festival Oct. 22
The 2022 Butts County Fall Festival, hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 on the square in Jackson, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and food vendors.
Essay contest deadline Nov. 3
The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American History Essay Contest. The contest is for students in grades five through eight, and the topic is “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.” There is also a contest for students in grades nine through 12, and the topic is “A Patriot of the American Revolution.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Thursday, Nov. 3. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools and those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
158th Church Anniversary
Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family invites the community to its 158th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Jeremy Head Sr., pastor of the Zion Hill Baptist Church of Griffin, Georgia will be the guest pastor.For more information, please contact Deacon Keith Douglas, Chairman at 770-841-1217
Veterans Day Program Nov. 12
The Knights of Columbus Danny McMichael Council 12984 will host a Veterans Day Program at St. Mary Mother of God, 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 11:11 a.m. The program will feature the presentation of Certificates of Appreciation and Honor by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service. Veterans who are interested in participating in the ceremony can contact Brian Zeringue via email (majz071995@gmail.com) or phone at 678-429-7968. Surviving spouses or next of kin of deceased veterans may also receive the certificate. The veteran’s DD Form 214 (military discharge documentation) will be needed to apply. Deadline to apply to receive is Friday, Oct. 28.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.