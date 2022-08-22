Community Calendar.jpg

Essay contest deadline Nov. 3

The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American History Essay Contest. The contest is for students in grades five through eight, and the topic is “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.” There is also a contest for students in grades nine through 12, and the topic is “A Patriot of the American Revolution.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Thursday, Nov. 3. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools and those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.

