Historical Society to meet May 25

The Butts County Historical Society will meet May 25 in the Flovilla Schoolhouse at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Sylvia Redick, manager of the city of Jackson. She will be talking about "The Exciting Things, and Not Just Strange Things Happening in Our City." Please come hear the latest news taking place around you. Refreshment will be served, and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call 770-775-5350.

