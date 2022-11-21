Community Calendar.jpg

Breakfast with Santa

The Greater Butts County Lions Club will present Breakfast with Santa at Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 26. Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for children until 12 are $10. Registration is required and seating times are 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. A hot pancake breakfast will be served, pictures will be taken with Santa and vendors will be set up for holiday shopping. There will also be kids activities including face painting. A joint 50/50 raffle with Klassy Kats for a Oculus VR Headset Package will also be held. Purchase tickets and raffle tickets from any Lions Club member or online at eventbrite.com.

Recommended for you