Breakfast with Santa
The Greater Butts County Lions Club will present Breakfast with Santa at Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 26. Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for children until 12 are $10. Registration is required and seating times are 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. A hot pancake breakfast will be served, pictures will be taken with Santa and vendors will be set up for holiday shopping. There will also be kids activities including face painting. A joint 50/50 raffle with Klassy Kats for a Oculus VR Headset Package will also be held. Purchase tickets and raffle tickets from any Lions Club member or online at eventbrite.com.
Winter Wonderland
Jackson Elementary School will present Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include food vendors, music, inflatables ($5 at the door) and a visit from Santa. Donations of raffle basket items and baked goods are needed. All proceeds go the JES PTO. Call (781) 974-8791 or email jespandapto@gmail.com for more information.
Jackson Christmas Parade
The annual Jackson Christmas Parade, hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. To register a float in the parade, go to www.buttschamber.com. The parade will begin at Jackson High School and end at Red Devil Hill on Franklin St.
Holiday Extravaganza and Tour of Homes
The Butts County Historical Society’s Holiday Extravaganza and Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour of homes will be held from 1 p.m.. until 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance from any historical society member or at The Big Chief Country Store in Indian Springs.
Student Performance
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Butts County students will perform at The Village at Indian Springs Amphitheater in Indian Springs at 11 a.m., Santa will be at Keeler’s Kubbyhole from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and the Lighting of the Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Flovilla Christmas Party
Flovilla will hold its community Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The event will include entertainment by local church choirs. Santa will be on hand and the Christmas story will be read. The community is asked to bring nonperishable food items for local needy families.
Grinch and Friends Holiday Party
Butts County Department of Leisure Services will host Grinch and Friends Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Children will decorate their own ornament, stocking and Christmas cookie. Santa will be available for photos, as well as Elsa, Olaf and The Grinch. There will also be a hot chocolate station, inflatables and a “snow” pit. The event will be held at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, Ga.
Drive-through Food Giveaway
Joshua’s Place Church Foodbank Ministry, located at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, will have a drive-through food giveaway on the following dates:
♦ Monday, Dec. 12th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.