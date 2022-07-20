Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting
The annual Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting will be held through Sunday, July 24 at 1518 Ga. Highway 425, Flovilla. Evangelists for the camp meeting will be Dr. Gary Bond, the Rev. Burt Jones and the Rev. Dave Smith. Bible teachers are Dr. Timothy and Mrs. Julie Tennent. For more information, visit indianspringscampmeeting.org.
Summer Reading
The Jackson-Butts County Library has a variety of fun-filled programs planned for its annual Summer Reading program in July. These special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524. Programs are subject to change without notice. The schedule is:
♦ July 26 — The Backlot Children’s Theater Troupe will perform a live performance of “Furry Tails with a Twist” by Jennifer Hickok.
4-H Back to School Skate Party
Butts County 4-H is sponsoring a Back to School Skate Party July 21 at Fun Galaxy, 129 Stark Road, Jackson, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to all fifth- through 12th-graders, and it is not necessary to be an active 4-H’er to attend. Participants must sign up prior to July 20 at the Extension Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, or by calling 770-775-8209. Admission and skate rental are free, but participants should bring their own money for concessions and arcade games.
Jackson Clean Up Day
The city of Jackson will hold a citywide clean up day on Saturday, Aug. 6. Supplies and refreshments will be given out at City Hall starting at 8 a.m. For more information, contact City Hall at 770-775-7535.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.
