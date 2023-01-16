Community Calendar.jpg

William McIntosh chapter to meet

The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Laura Barabas on “Berry College from a Student Perspective.” The National Society of DAR has a long-standing relationship with Berry College and supports its scholarship programs. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited to the meeting. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.

Recommended for you