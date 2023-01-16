William McIntosh chapter to meet
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Laura Barabas on “Berry College from a Student Perspective.” The National Society of DAR has a long-standing relationship with Berry College and supports its scholarship programs. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited to the meeting. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Amateur Radio License Testing continues
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County will hold an Amateur Radio License testing session on Saturday, Jan. 21. The session will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at Butts County Fire Station #7, 144 Colwell Road, Jackson. A photo ID is required. Due to new FCC Rules, pre-registration is also required. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There is a $15 session fee and a $35 license processing charge payable to the FCC. Contact Dan Darsey at 404-644-6585 for session information and registration. Additional information about Amateur Radio and ham radio license testing can be found at www.arrl.org or www.bcgaares.org” www.bcgaares.org.
Butts Chamber After Hours
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will host its January Business After Hours Jan. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Crescent Technical College Butts County Center, 1578 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson. Come for an open house and tour of the facility and learn more about Butts County programs, including adult education officers, credit courses and economic development.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.