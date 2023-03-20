Community Calendar.jpg

Historical Society to Meet

The Butts County Historical Society will meet Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. in the Flovilla School House. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jeffery Rogers, professor of history at Gordon State College and author of "A Southern Writer and the Civil War: The Confederate Imagination of William Gilmore Simms." Please come and enjoy refreshments while you visit with friends and meet new friends with an interest in history just like you.

