Historical Society to Meet
The Butts County Historical Society will meet Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. in the Flovilla School House. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jeffery Rogers, professor of history at Gordon State College and author of "A Southern Writer and the Civil War: The Confederate Imagination of William Gilmore Simms." Please come and enjoy refreshments while you visit with friends and meet new friends with an interest in history just like you.
Fish Fry Fridays
It’s fish fry season, and you don’t have to travel to the coast for a seafood feast this Lent. Reel in a tasty catch right in your backyard by stopping by Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church on Ga. Highway 16 West each Friday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The Knights of Council 12984 looks forward to serving all hungry adults two pieces of hot golden tilapia with a side of french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and a drink for just $10. And to honor our first responders & military, the cost is $5 when in uniform. Children plates (one piece of fish with the sides) are $5. Dine in, relax, enjoy a great hot meal and the fellowship with some great people or take out your meal. Saint Mary Mother of God is located at 359 Old Griffin Road, half a mile from the Jackson Ingles and Dollar General. Look for the yellow roadside fish fry signs.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open from 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.
