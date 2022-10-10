Community Calendar.jpg

4-H Poinsettia Sale

Butts County 4-H is now taking orders for its Poinsettia Fundraiser. New this year are the Punch Poinsettias, available for purchase at no extra charge. Orders are due by Nov. 17 and pickup dates are Dec. 1 and 2. Medium plants are $20 each, all colors, and large plants are $25 each, all colors. Proceeds benefit college scholarships, costs of summer camps and help defer costs of scholarships, equipment, community service projects and more. Orders may be placed at the Extension Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, with any 4-H member, or by calling 770-775-820.

Recommended for you

Tags