Community Calendar.jpg

Photos of Jackson sought for photography contest

The c of Jackson is searching for the best photos of “all things Jackson” for a Jackson photography contest. Professional and amateur photographers are invited to submit their four best photos that represent the “nooks and crannies, faces and places and the angles and shadows of anything Jackson.” For more information about the contest, including how to submit photos, call the Jackson City Hall at 770-775-7535.

Recommended for you