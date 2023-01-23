Photos of Jackson sought for photography contest
The c of Jackson is searching for the best photos of “all things Jackson” for a Jackson photography contest. Professional and amateur photographers are invited to submit their four best photos that represent the “nooks and crannies, faces and places and the angles and shadows of anything Jackson.” For more information about the contest, including how to submit photos, call the Jackson City Hall at 770-775-7535.
Butts Historical Society
The Butts County Historical Society would like to invite everyone to its first meeting of 2023. The meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Flovilla Schoolhouse. The society will be considering projects for the new year and would like everyone’s input. The program will be a video interview with Al Thrasher filmed in 2005 as he explains the routes of the Dummy Train, Union soldiers moving through the county, as well as the trade and stagecoach roads. Come enjoy fellowship with friends and refreshments while learning more about the history of Butts County. The Flovilla Schoolhouse is located behind City Hall at 100 Collier St. in Flovilla.
Butts Chamber After Hours
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will host its January Business After Hours Jan. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Crescent Technical College Butts County Center, 1578 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson. Come for an open house and tour of the facility and learn more about Butts County programs, including adult education officers, credit courses and economic development.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.