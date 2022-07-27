Democratic Committee Caucus & Public Caucus Meetings
The Butts County Democratic Party will hold two important meetings Sunday, July 31:
♦ The Caucus meeting will be at 2 p.m., Only current committee members and current Post seat holders can cast a vote during this Caucus meeting.
A Public Caucus meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. Anyone who is a registered voter and a current resident of Butts County can cast a vote in this Public Caucus meeting.
The purposes of these meeting are to determine delegates and alternate. The delegates will represent Butts County at the State Convention on Saturday, Aug. 27. The location of the State Convention has not been determined. Butts County will have two delegates and one alternate.
Summer Reading
The Jackson-Butts County Library has a variety of fun-filled programs planned for its annual Summer Reading program in July. These special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524. Programs are subject to change without notice. The schedule is:
♦ July 26 — The Backlot Children’s Theater Troupe will perform a live performance of “Furry Tails with a Twist” by Jennifer Hickok.
Jackson Clean Up Day
The city of Jackson will hold a citywide clean up day on Saturday, Aug. 6. Supplies and refreshments will be given out at City Hall starting at 8 a.m. For more information, contact City Hall at 770-775-7535.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.
