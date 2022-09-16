Multi-Family Yard Sale
Jackson Church of the Nazarene will host a multi-family yard sale Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1523 Ga. Highway 16 in Jackson. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Mission Project at the church.
Amateur Radio License Testing set for Sept. 24
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Click for more.
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County will hold an Amateur Radio License testing session on Saturday, Sept. 24. The session will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at Butts County Fire Station #7, 144 Colwell Road, Jackson. A photo ID is required. Due to new FCC Rules, pre-registration is also required. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There is a $15 session fee and a $35 license processing charge payable to the FCC. Contact Dan Darsey (404-644-6585) for session information and registration. Additional information about Amateur Radio and ham radio license testing can be found at www.arrl.org or www.bcgaares.org.
Essay contest deadline Nov. 3
The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American History Essay Contest. The contest is for students in grades five through eight, and the topic is “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.” There is also a contest for students in grades nine through 12, and the topic is “A Patriot of the American Revolution.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Thursday, Nov. 3. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools and those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.