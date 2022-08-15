Community Calendar.jpg

Klassy Kats adoption event

Klassy Kats of Butts County will hold an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 20, at Butts County Animal Control, 158 Bibb Station Road, Jackson. Adoption fees are $70 and include spay or neuter, vaccinations, FELV/FIV testing, microchipping, de-fleaing and deworming. A completed adoption application is required and will be available ahead of the event for pre-approval. Attendees will be treated to lemonade and cookies. Adopted kitties will go home with a free goody basket of litter, food and treats.

