Klassy Kats adoption event
Klassy Kats of Butts County will hold an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 20, at Butts County Animal Control, 158 Bibb Station Road, Jackson. Adoption fees are $70 and include spay or neuter, vaccinations, FELV/FIV testing, microchipping, de-fleaing and deworming. A completed adoption application is required and will be available ahead of the event for pre-approval. Attendees will be treated to lemonade and cookies. Adopted kitties will go home with a free goody basket of litter, food and treats.
Essay contest deadline Nov. 3
The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American History Essay Contest. The contest is for students in grades five through eight, and the topic is “Delegate to Second Continental Congress.” There is also a contest for students in grades nine through 12, and the topic is “A Patriot of the American Revolution.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Thursday, Nov. 3. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools and those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.
