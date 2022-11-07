Drive-through Food Giveaway
Joshua’s Place Church Foodbank Ministry, located at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, will have a drive-through food giveaway on the following dates:
♦ Monday Nov. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Monday Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Monday December 12th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ID is required.
4-H Poinsettia Sale
Butts County 4-H is now taking orders for its Poinsettia Fundraiser. New this year are the Punch Poinsettias, available for purchase at no extra charge. Orders are due by Nov. 17 and pickup dates are Dec. 1 and 2. Medium plants are $20 each, all colors, and large plants are $25 each, all colors. Proceeds benefit college scholarships, costs of summer camps and help defer costs of scholarships, equipment, community service projects and more. Orders may be placed at the Extension Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, with any 4-H member, or by calling 770-775-820.
Amateur Radio License Testing
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County will hold an Amateur Radio License testing session on Saturday, Nov. 19. The session will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at Butts County Fire Station #7, 144 Colwell Road, Jackson. A photo ID is required. Due to new FCC Rules, pre-registration is also required. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There is a $15 session fee and a $35 license processing charge payable to the FCC. Contact Dan Darsey at 404-644-6585 for session information and registration. Additional information about Amateur Radio and ham radio license testing can be found at www.arrl.org or www.bcgaares.org.
Veterans Day Program Nov. 12
The Knights of Columbus Danny McMichael Council 12984 will host a Veterans Day Program at St. Mary Mother of God, 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 11:11 a.m. The program will feature the presentation of Certificates of Appreciation and Honor by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.
DAR to meet
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Patricia Croft on “The Significance of Meadow Garden.” Meadow Garden is a home and museum near Augusta owned by the DAR of Georgia. It was the home of Declaration of Independence signer George Walton. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited to the meeting. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
CERF
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) is now open in Jackson. Financial assistance and food distribution is by appointment only: call 770-504-9013. The Clothing Boutique is open form 9 a.m.-noon on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month. CERF is located at 307 E. Third Street in Jackson.
Narcotics Anonymous
If you think you have a drug problem — and alcohol is a drug — help is now available. A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla. Take that first step.
History of Butts County
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR is extending the sale of their book History of Butts County, Georgia, 1825-1976 (Revised Edition — 2012). The book is normally $50, but the sale price of $40 plus tax will continue at this time. Books can be purchased at Moye’s Pharmacy in Jackson or from any DAR member. Contact wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com for more information about the book sale.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College St.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $10. For more information, call 470-278-4571.