Volleyball Student Night, Sept. 12
The Jackson High School volleyball teams will host a Student Night at the games Sept. 12 at Jackson High School. All Butts County School System Students in grades kindergarten through 12 will be admitted free. The Lady Devils varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams will be taking on Hampton at 5 p.m. and McDonough at 7 p.m. In addition to the usual concessions, Zaxby's meals will be available for purchase.
DAR meeting, Sept. 19
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Chapter House located at 222 Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Georgia State DAR Regent Melodye Brown on Constitution Week as well as Brown’s goals for her administration for the state organization. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Murder-mystery fundraiser, Sept. 28
The Initiative to Prevent Sexual Abuse will host a murder-mystery dinner fundraiser, “Murder at the Deadwood Saloon,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Strickly Business, 112 W. Second St., Jackson. Reservations are $50 and open until Aug. 21 or the event is sold out. Participants are encouraged to wear their 1870s outfits. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact IPSA Executive Director Lorraine Maddox at Lorraine@ipsahome.org or 678-544-3410.
Farm Bureau meeting, Oct. 8
The Butts County Farm Bureau will hold its annual county meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Exchange Club building in Jackson, 168 Fairgrounds St. Butts County Farm Bureau members are invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Sept. 19 by calling 770-775-7559.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American History Essay Contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.