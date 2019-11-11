Women’s health fair, Nov. 16
The Turtle Cove Women’s Club will host a health fair and pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 223 Clubhouse Drive, Monticello. The event will include a LifeSouth blood drive, a free four-hour first aid and CPR class, and lab tests and flu shots for a fee. Free blood pressure checks and vision screenings will be available.
Dawg Dash, Nov. 16
The University of Georgia Griffin Campus will hold its inaugural Dawg Dash 5K Nov. 16 on the UGA Griffin Campus, located at 1109 Experiment Street, Griffin. The event, which is open to all ages and all fitness levels, will also include a one-mile fun run/walk. Registration is available at https://dawgdash2019.eventbrite.com and entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Nov. 13. Late or same-day registration is also available for $25. Sign up by Oct. 31 to guarantee an official Dawg Dash 5K T-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Griffin-Spalding County United Way and the University of Georgia Griffin Campus. For more information, contact Beth Horne at 770-228-7214 or email bhorne@uga.edu.
William McIntosh DAR, Nov. 21
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Judy Farrigan on “Most Memorable Moments of Christmas Parties in DAR Schools.” All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Holiday Can-a-thon food drive, Nov. 25-Dec. 13
The city of Jackson’s annual holiday Can-a-thon food drive, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, will be held Nov. 25-Dec. 13. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
4-H poinsettia sale, Dec. 4,5
The Butts County 4-H Club will be selling poinsettias for the holiday season with pickup dates of Dec. 4 and 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. Large poinsettias are $25 and medium poinsettias are $20. Call 770-775-8209.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.