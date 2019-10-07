Driver’s education course, Oct. 13
Southern Crescent Technical College, at 1578 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, will host a Joshua’s Law driver education course Oct. 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. The cost is $350. For more information or to register, email driversed@sctech.edu. Additional classes will be held Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9; and June 22-26.
Fiction reading, Oct. 15
The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts will be sponsoring “An Evening of Southern Fiction” featuring William W. "Will" Garland at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, at 436 E. College St., Jackson. Garland will be reading a selection of his short stories, which have appeared in numerous academic and literary journals including The Tulane Review, Real South Magazine and The Dead Mule School of Southern Literature.
Doyle Renolds, author of “Three Apache Arrows,” will also share a reading from one of his most recent works.
There will be no admission fee, but Garland and Renolds are asking those in attendance to consider donating to the Hawkes Library remodeling project.
For more information, call 770-757-2806.
DAR meeting, Oct. 17
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Yvonne Mashburn-Schmidt on DNA identification of soldiers. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Bar-B-Choo-Chew, playground dedication, Oct. 19
The city of Jenkinsburg will host its third annual Bar-B-Choo-Chew barbecue festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive. The Clair S. Jones Memorial Playground will be dedicated during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
The festival will include live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, an obstacle course and bounce house.
Vendor spots are available for $25. If needed, electrical outlets are available for an additional $20. Vendor spots with access to electrical outlets are limited. Vendors must submit completed application. For more information, contact City Hall at 770-775-4850
WellStar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services fundraiser, Nov. 2
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, at 1164 Ga. Highway 42, Jackson. Paparazzi Jewelry and Tupperware will be sold. The group will also offer a bake sale. All proceeds will go to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For more information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.