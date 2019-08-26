Native American Festival, Sept. 7 and 8
The Butts County Historical Society will host the 30th annual Native American Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 at the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, at 1807 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla. The grand entry will be at noon Sept. 7 and at 1 p.m. Sept. 8. Gary McIntosh, the great-grandson of Chief William McIntosh, will be a special guest. Donations are requested of $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information, contact Trina Mansfield at 770-655-5905 or trinamansfield11@gmail.com, or the Historical Society at 770-775-3313.
Murder-mystery fundraiser, Sept. 28
The Initiative to Prevent Sexual Abuse will host a murder-mystery dinner fundraiser, “Murder at the Deadwood Saloon,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Strickly Business, 112 W. Second St., Jackson. Reservations are $50 and open until Aug. 21 or the event is sold out. Participants are encouraged to wear their 1870s outfits. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact IPSA Executive Director Lorraine Maddox at Lorraine@ipsahome.org or 678-544-3410.
Farm Bureau meeting, Oct. 8
The Butts County Farm Bureau will hold its annual county meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Exchange Club building in Jackson, 168 Fairgrounds St. Butts County Farm Bureau members are invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Sept. 19 by calling 770-775-7559.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.