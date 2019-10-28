WellStar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services fundraiser, Nov. 2
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, at 1164 Ga. Highway 42, Jackson. Paparazzi Jewelry and Tupperware will be sold. The group will also offer a bake sale. All proceeds will go to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services.
'Pete the Cat' author, Nov. 3
Eric Litwin, the original author of the "Pete the Cat" series, will appear from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Butts County Administration Building, at 625 W. Third St., Jackson. Sheriff Gary Long will present a free book to the first 100 kids in attendance. For more information, call 770-775-8200.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Holiday meal applications, Nov. 4
The city of Jackson and the Salvation Army will be taking Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meal applications from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Jackson Public Works Building, 211 Alabama Blvd., Jackson. Applicants must bring a picture ID and Social Security card for all household members, proof of Butts County residency and proof of household income. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For more information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Women’s health fair, Nov. 16
The Turtle Cove Women’s Club will host a health fair and pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 223 Clubhouse Drive, Monticello. The event will include a LifeSouth blood drive, a free four-hour first aid and CPR class, and lab tests and flu shots for a fee. Free blood pressure checks and vision screenings will be available.
Dawg Dash, Nov. 16
The University of Georgia Griffin Campus will hold its inaugural Dawg Dash 5K Nov. 16 on the UGA Griffin Campus, located at 1109 Experiment Street, Griffin. The event, which is open to all ages and all fitness levels, will also include a one-mile fun run/walk. Registration is available at https://dawgdash2019.eventbrite.com and entry fees are $20 if pre-registered by Nov. 13. Late or same-day registration is also available for $25. Sign up by Oct. 31 to guarantee an official Dawg Dash 5K T-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Griffin-Spalding County United Way and the University of Georgia Griffin Campus. For more information, contact Beth Horne at 770-228-7214 or email bhorne@uga.edu.
Holiday Can-a-thon food drive, Nov. 25-Dec. 13
The city of Jackson's annual holiday Can-a-thon food drive, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, will be held Nov. 25-Dec. 13. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
4-H poinsettia sale, Dec. 4,5
The Butts County 4-H Club will be selling poinsettias for the holiday season with pickup dates of Dec. 4 and 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. Large poinsettias are $25 and medium poinsettias are $20. Call 770-775-8209.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.