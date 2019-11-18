William McIntosh DAR, Nov. 21
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Judy Farrigan on “Most Memorable Moments of Christmas Parties in DAR Schools.” All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Three Rivers, Nov. 21
The Planning and Projects Committee of the Three Rivers Regional Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Turin Town Hall, 47 Turin Road. The Finance, Audit and Administration Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m.
Lions Wine and Cheese Gala, Nov. 23
The Greater Butts County Lions Club Foundation will host its annual Wine and Cheese Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Buggy House, 4 Mulberry St., Jackson. The event will include arts and crafts, holiday baskets, gourmet food and a basket raffle. Admission is $10. Proceeds benefit the Butts County community.
Holiday Can-a-thon food drive, Nov. 25-Dec. 13
The city of Jackson’s annual holiday Can-a-thon food drive, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, will be held Nov. 25-Dec. 13. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
4-H poinsettia sale, Dec. 4,5
The Butts County 4-H Club will be selling poinsettias for the holiday season with pickup dates of Dec. 4 and 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. Large poinsettias are $25 and medium poinsettias are $20. Call 770-775-8209.
Christmas Tour of Homes, Dec. 7-8
The Butts County Historical Society will be sponsoring the seventh annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Historic Sites from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. The tour will include 12 homes and historic sites (all circa 1823-1913) such as Indian Spring Hotel/Museum and Indian Springs Chapel, the McMichael, Holloway and Hoard houses, the Indian Springs Resort and Idlewild at the state park and the W.F. Smith House in Flovilla. Tickets and maps are available in advance or day-of from any Historical Society member or at the Big Chief Country Store at 1834 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla. Tickets are $15 with proceeds from the event benefiting the promotion and preservation of Butts County history.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.