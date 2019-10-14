DAR meeting, Oct. 17
The William McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Chapter House located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. The program will consist of a presentation by Yvonne Mashburn-Schmidt on DNA identification of soldiers. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited. The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution.
Lions Club meeting, Oct. 17
The Greater Butts County Lions Club will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Blind Pig BBQ, 873 Barnetts Bridge Road, Jackson. Debra and Joe Patterson will be the guest speakers, bringing information about the Hope Farms Recovery Home. The public is welcome. Call 770-504-9854 or text 254-722-0401 for information.
Bar-B-Choo-Chew, playground dedication, Oct. 19
The city of Jenkinsburg will host its third annual Bar-B-Choo-Chew barbecue festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive. The Clair S. Jones Memorial Playground will be dedicated during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
The festival will include live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, an obstacle course and bounce house.
Vendor spots are available for $25. If needed, electrical outlets are available for an additional $20. Vendor spots with access to electrical outlets are limited. Vendors must submit a completed application. For more information, contact City Hall at 770-775-4850.
Butts Mutts fishing tournament, Oct. 19
Butts Mutts will host a fundraising fishing tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Jones Family Lake, 671 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson. Bring your own johnboat, kayak or canoe and keep what you catch. There will be prizes for largest bass and largest catfish. For more information, call 770-630-8394 or 770-354-1903.
Barnyard Bingo, Oct. 19
Butts Mutts will host its second annual Barnyard Bingo event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Jan and Burt's Barn, 671 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson. There will be a cash bar, games and prizes. Admission of $30 per person includes food. Bingo tickets at the door will be $10 and $20 each. For more information, call 770-630-8394.
WellStar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services fundraiser, Nov. 2
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, at 1164 Ga. Highway 42, Jackson. Paparazzi Jewelry and Tupperware will be sold. The group will also offer a bake sale. All proceeds will go to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For more information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Women's health fair, Nov. 16
The Turtle Cove Women's Club will host a health fair and pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 223 Clubhouse Drive, Monticello. The event will include a LifeSouth blood drive, a free four-hour first aid and CPR class, and lab tests and flu shots for a fee. Free blood pressure checks and vision screenings will be available.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have turned 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.