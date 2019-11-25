Holiday Can-a-thon food drive, Nov. 25-Dec. 13
The city of Jackson’s annual holiday Can-a-thon food drive, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, will be held Nov. 25-Dec. 13. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
4-H poinsettia sale, Dec. 4, 5
The Butts County 4-H Club will be selling poinsettias for the holiday season with pickup dates of Dec. 4 and 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. Large poinsettias are $25 and medium poinsettias are $20. Call 770-775-8209.
Christmas parade, Dec. 6
The Jackson Christmas parade, sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The parade will be on a new route down Third Street, ending on Franklin Street at the National Guard armory, and will not go around the downtown Jackson square this year. For more information, email info@buttschamber.com.
Christmas Tour of Homes, Dec. 7-8
The Butts County Historical Society will be sponsoring the seventh annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Historic Sites from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. The tour will include 12 homes and historic sites (all circa 1823-1913) such as Indian Spring Hotel/Museum and Indian Springs Chapel, the McMichael, Holloway and Hoard houses, the Indian Springs Resort and Idlewild at the state park and the W.F. Smith House in Flovilla. Tickets and maps are available in advance or day-of from any Historical Society member or at the Big Chief Country Store at 1834 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla. Tickets are $15 with proceeds from the event benefiting the promotion and preservation of Butts County history.
Red Devils winter baseball camp, Dec. 10-12
The Jackson High School Red Devils winter baseball camp will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10-12 for those in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camp will be held at the Red Devils baseball field on Franklin Street. The camp will focus on hitting, fielding, throwing and catching. The cost is $50. Call coach Ryan Duffey at 770-504-2340.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.