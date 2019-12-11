Holiday Can-a-thon food drive,
through Dec. 13
The city of Jackson’s annual holiday Can-a-thon food drive, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, will be held through Dec. 13. For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
Red Devils winter baseball camp, Dec. 10-12
The Jackson High School Red Devils winter baseball camp will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10-12 for those in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camp will be held at the Red Devils baseball field on Franklin Street. The camp will focus on hitting, fielding, throwing and catching. The cost is $50. Call coach Ryan Duffey at 770-504-2340.
Three Rivers meeting, Dec. 12
The Planning and Projects Committee of Three Rivers Regional Commission will meet at 11 a.m.; the Finance, Audit and Administration Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m., and the Three Rivers Regional Commission council meeting will be at 2 p.m. All meetings will take place at Turin Town Hall, 47 Turin Road in Turin.
Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 14
St. John’s Masonic Lodge #45 will host Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning, Dec. 14, from 8-11 a.m. Pancakes and sausages will be served. Breakfast is free, but donations are welcome. Santa will be on hand for photographs with everyone, and a photographer wlll be on site. St. John’s Masonic Lodge #45 is located at 1200 W. 3rd Street, next to Ingle’s.
Annual Jubilee Day Celebration, Jan. 1, 2020
The Butts County NAACP Branch No. 5204 presents its Annual Jubilee Day Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at China Grove Baptist Church, 543 Railroad Ave. in Flovilla. The theme is “Remembering, Celebrating and Engaging for Freedom, Liberty and Justice.” All are invited to attend.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College Street.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.