Genealogical Society, Oct. 3
The Butts County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, 436 E. College St. The program is “The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth” in your genealogical proof. Visitors are welcome.
Logic and accuracy testing, Oct. 4
The Butts County Elections Office, at 625 E. Third St., Jackson, will conduct logic and accuracy testing on voting machines at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. For more information, call the office at 770-775-8202.
Artifact ID Day, Oct. 5
The Butts County Historical Society will host its 13th annual Seven Islands Artifact ID Day from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla. Similar to the “Antiques Roadshow,” the public is invited to bring their artifacts to be identified and dated by members of the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. There will be several artifact collections on display, as well as atl-atl, flintknapping and other displays in the museum. The event is sponsored by the Butts County Historical Society, the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society and The Village at Indian Springs.
For more information, contact Jim Herbert at jimherbertbchs@gmail.com or call 770-775-3313.
Adopt-A-Dog, Oct. 5
Butts Mutts will host an Adopt-A-Dog event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, in conjunction with the celebration of St. Francis of Assisi.
Father Jose Kochuparampil will be doing a “Blessing of the Animals” at 10 a.m. Members of the public and their pets are invited for the blessing. A chicken-que from 10 a.m. to noon will benefit Butts Mutts. A $10 plate will include a smoked barbecue leg quarter, baked beans, cole slaw, roll and soda or water.
Butts Mutts will also be collecting comfort items such as dog toys, blankets, collars, etc., as well as dry dog or cat food.
Indian Springs State Park geologist talk, walk, Oct. 6
Bill Witherspoon, co-author of the popular guide “Roadside Geology of Georgia,” will present a slide talk and lead a walk on the geology of Indian Springs State Park at 2 p.m. Oct. 6. The event, free and open to the public, will begin at the group shelter at the park, located at 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. For more information, call 770-934-5644 or visit georgiarocks.us/events.
Amateur Radio Club, Oct. 7
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL-affiliated radio club, will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Butts County Exchange Club Building, 174 Fairgrounds St., Jackson. A presentation on new digital communication modes will be featured. Anyone with an interest in personal communications using amateur radio is invited to attend.
Farm Bureau meeting, Oct. 8
The Butts County Farm Bureau will hold its annual county meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Exchange Club building in Jackson, 168 Fairgrounds St. Butts County Farm Bureau members are invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Sept. 19 by calling 770-775-7559.
Driver’s education course, Oct. 13
Southern Crescent Technical College, at 1578 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, will host a Joshua’s Law driver’s education course Oct. 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. The cost is $350. For more information or to register, email driversed@sctech.edu. Additional classes will be held Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9; and June 22-26.
Fiction reading, Oct. 15
The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts will be sponsoring “An Evening of Southern Fiction” featuring William “Will” W. Garland at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, at 436 E. College St., Jackson. Garland will be reading a selection of his short stories, which have appeared in numerous academic and literary journals including The Tulane Review, Real South Magazine and The Dead Mule School of Southern Literature.
Doyle Renolds, author of “Three Apache Arrows,” will also share a reading from one of his most recent works.
There will be no admission fee, but Garland and Renolds are asking those in attendance to consider donating to the Hawkes Library remodeling project.
For more information, call 770-757-2806.
WellStar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services fundraiser, Nov. 2
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, at 1164 Ga. Highway 42, Jackson. Paparazzi Jewelry and Tupperware will be sold. The group will also offer a bake sale. All proceeds will go to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For more information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.