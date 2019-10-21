Butts County Fair, through Oct. 26
The Butts County Fair, presented by the Exchange Club of Jackson, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22-26 at the Butts County Fairgrounds, 174 Fairground St., Jackson. Amusements will be provided by Forever Young Amusements. Gate admission is $4 per person.
Fall Festival, Oct. 26
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 on the square in Jackson. The event will feature artists, craftsmen, Georgia handmade and produced products, food and entertainment.
WellStar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services fundraiser, Nov. 2
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, at 1164 Ga. Highway 42, Jackson. Paparazzi Jewelry and Tupperware will be sold. The group will also offer a bake sale. All proceeds will go to WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services.
Register for veterans recognition, Nov. 4
In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, the Butts County School System will honor former service members during a special ceremony at each school. Veterans who would like to participate in the recognition, which will include lunch, are asked to RSVP to Jackson High School Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan by Nov. 4. Email matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Essay contest deadline, Nov. 6
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest. The topic for grades fifth through eighth is “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The topic for grades ninth through 12th is “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” The deadline for submitting an essay is Nov. 6. The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home schooled. For more information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
Women’s health fair, Nov. 16
The Turtle Cove Women’s Club will host a health fair and pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 223 Clubhouse Drive, Monticello. The event will include a LifeSouth blood drive, a free four-hour first aid and CPR class, and lab tests and flu shots for a fee. Free blood pressure checks and vision screenings will be available.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have turned 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.