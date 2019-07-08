Back to School Bash,
July 20
The Butts County Back to School Bash will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 20 at the Department of Leisure Services, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. The event includes a school supply and clothing giveaway, food and games. The event is open to Butts County residents. Parents or guardians must provide two forms of proof of residency.
Hice mobile office hours, July 25
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., has announced the next set of mobile office hours for 10th District residents. These monthly events are opportunities for individuals to meet with his staff to ask questions, share concerns and get help with federal services. Mobile office hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 25 at the Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third St., Jackson.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.
Head Start enrollment
The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council is accepting applications for Early Head Start, Head Start and pre-K programs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Pre-K is for children who will have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2019. Children with disabilities are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require families to meet federal guidelines. Pre-kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family and Children Services, Health Department, WIC program office, or at the office in any of McIntosh Trail’s seven counties: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton and Upson counties.
For more information, call 770-775-4293.