Annual Watch Night Service, Dec. 31
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Annual Watch Night Service on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 7-9 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Cornelius McClendon. Everyone is invited to come out and join them for the service. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 144 Hope McClure Road in Jackson. For more information, call 678-490-5607.
Annual Jubilee Day Celebration, Jan. 1
The Butts County NAACP Branch No. 5204 presents its Annual Jubilee Day Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at China Grove Baptist Church, 543 Railroad Ave. in Flovilla. The theme is “Remembering, Celebrating and Engaging for Freedom, Liberty and Justice.” All are invited to attend.
Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, Jan. 6
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, an ARRL Affiliated Radio Club, will hold its monthly meeting on Jan 6 at 7 p.m. in the Butts County Exchange Club Building, 174 Fairgrounds Street, Jackson. Anyone with an interest in all things technical and personal communications using Amateur Radio is invited to attend. For information about the radio club contact K3GWK at 770-957-0779.
Amateur Radio license testing, Jan. 18
The Amateur Radio Club of Butts County holds regular Amateur Radio license testing sessions at BCFD Station #7 (144 Colwell Road). The next license testing opportunity, to be held on Jan. 18, will include a HamCram Technician License class that will begin at 8:00 AM. A testing session will follow at 4:00 PM. The testing session is open to all. For HamCram and test session information or to register contact W4DED at 404-644-6585 or visit www.bcgaares.org. For information about the radio club contact K3GWK at 770-957-0779.
Butts County Historical Society, Jan. 23
The Butts County Historical Society invites the public to their regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Daughtry Building. Marian “Vonnie” McCormick, Principal Chief of the Lower Muskogee Creek Trive, and her husband, Nealie McCormick, Chairman Council on American Indian Affairs of Georgia and Police Chief of Pelham, will speak on the history of the Lower Muskogee Nation as well as their current existence as recognized by the state of Georgia. Bring a friend and learn about the treaties which followed the Treaty of 1825 signed by Chief William McIntosh of the Upper Creek Tribe, which began the native people’s removal and the Trail of Tears.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College Street.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.