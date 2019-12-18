Annual Jubilee Day Celebration, Jan. 1, 2020
The Butts County NAACP Branch No. 5204 presents its Annual Jubilee Day Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at China Grove Baptist Church, 543 Railroad Ave. in Flovilla. The theme is “Remembering, Celebrating and Engaging for Freedom, Liberty and Justice.” All are invited to attend.
American Legion
American Legion Post 102 in Jackson, the Findley Gray Post, meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Daughtry Building, 221 E. College Street.
Cookbooks available
WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer Services is selling cookbooks for $13. For more information, call 678-618-4892.