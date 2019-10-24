VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of Summer 2019.
Joan Baldridge of Jackson earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in special education.
Jessica Dudley of Jackson earned the Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Angela Johnson of Jackson earned the Education Specialist in teacher leadership.
VSU announces summer dean's list
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has announced its summer 2019 dean's list. Students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade-point average of 3.0 or higher are recognized by being placed on the dean's list. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Shelby Coulter of Jackson and Jessica Dudley of Jackson were included on the list.