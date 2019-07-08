Annie Corbin of Jackson was recently awarded the Georgia Power scholarship for her academic achievements, leadership experience and community involvement.
The $2,500 scholarship will go toward Corbin’s studies at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. She is a second-year student studying kinesiology and is a member of UNG intramural indoor soccer, UNG Rho Tau Honor Society and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Corbin is also completing an internship in physical therapy this summer.
She is the daughter of Kinsley Corbin, a land engineer manager at Georgia Power in Atlanta.
Twenty students have been selected as recipients of the 2019 Georgia Power scholarship. Selected out of more than 100 applicants for their academic achievement, leadership experience and community involvement, each student is awarded a $2,500 scholarship, the company said.
The recipients, each dependents of permanent, full-time Georgia Power employees and retirees, are recent high school graduates who plan to enroll, or students already enrolled, in a full-time undergraduate course of student at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school. The scholarship may be applied to college tuition, fees, book and other school-related expenses.
Sponsored by the Georgia Power Foundation Inc., the scholarship program was established by former Georgia Power and Southern Company President and CEO Bill Dahlberg to honor his long-term mentor, the late Walter Bartley, and the influence he had on employees during his 29-year career with Georgia Power.