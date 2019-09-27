ATLANTA, Ga.— Georgia State University recently announced a number of students from Butts County earned degrees during the summer 2019 semester.
Georgia State University conferred more than 2,000 degrees to students at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, professional and doctoral levels during the summer 2019 semester.
Christian Enamorado of Jackson earned a bachelor's degree.
Maria Martinez of Jackson earned an associate's degree.
Rylie Butler of Jackson earned an associate's degree.
Georgia State University president's list
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State University has announced several students from Butts County were named to its president's list during the summer 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the president's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.0 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students from Jackson earning this distinction were:
• Emily Carmichael
• Gustavo Escobedo
• Arellys Mcdearis
• Lauren Turman.
**
Georgia State University dean's list
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State University has announced that student Mary Toney of Jackson was named to its summer 2019 dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.0 must earn a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.