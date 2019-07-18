Samford dean's list announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford University has recognized 1,519 students named to the 2019 spring semester dean's list.
Among them are Brianna Deraney of Jackson.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Students named to Kennesaw State dean's list
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has announced more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2019 dean's list.
Among them are:
• Austin Bell of Jackson.
• Alyssa Rivers of Jackson.
• Megan Mullikin of Jackson.
• Garrett Burch of Jackson.
• Leanna Todd of Jackson.
Students enrolled at least nine credit hours and with a grade-point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students named to Kennesaw State president's list
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.
Area president's list recipients include:
• Madison Baxter of Jackson.
• Hannah Shuman of Jackson.
• Phoebe Clark of Jackson.
• Evan Lewis of Jackson.
To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade-point average of 4.0.